Teenager’s stabbing sparks protest in Dir

LOWER DIR: A 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Timergara general bus terminal on Tuesday, sparking strong protests as enraged residents blocked the Timergara-Peshawar Highway for several hours.

Police said the teenager, Abu Bakar, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and succumbed to his injuries. The incident triggered outrage, with thousands of people from Arang, Bajaur and Timergara joining the protest at Zulam Bridge. The blockade left hundreds of vehicles and passengers stranded for about three hours.

District police officer Taimoor Khan said the suspect, Arshad Ali, a resident of Mardan, was arrested within an hour of the incident. A murder case under Section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against him, and further investigation is underway.

Relatives of the deceased placed the body on the main road during the protest, which soon drew large crowds from surrounding areas. With the main highway closed, transporters diverted traffic to Kamrani Pass, but the alternate route also became choked due to heavy congestion.

Protesters alleged that crimes had risen in Timergara and accused the police and administration of failing to safeguard citizens’ lives and property.

Political leaders, including PPP’s Alamzeb Advocate and JI’s Shoaib Ahmed, Usman Ali, addressed the demonstrators, demanding public safety, justice for the victim’s family, and exemplary punishment for the culprit.

The road was reopened after successful negotiations between protesters and officials of the police and district administration.

Meanwhile the Timergara traders’ body also demanded of the district administration and police to ensure public safety in the city and take concrete measures for curbing street crimes. Addressing a media briefing, president Anjuman Tajiran Timergara Haji Anwaruddin, general secretary Haji Liaq Zada and others alleged the administration had failed to protect lives and property of citizens.

