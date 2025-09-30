E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Two ‘wanted terrorists’ killed in tribal districts

Our Correspondent Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 08:19am

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN / LAKKI MARWAT: Two wanted terrorists were killed in separate operations in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

In South Waziristan, police officials claimed to have killed a commander from the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Official said that Qari Hussain was killed in a firing incident in a remote part of Birmal Tehsil, Lower South Waziristan on Monday.

Police officials described the militant as a key figure in the TTP, having been involved in attacks on security forces, extortion, kidnapping, and targeted killings.

Separately, a militant was killed in a fierce clash with local police — who were backed by armed locals — in the Wanda Amir area of Lakki Marwat district on Monday.

A police official said that area police, with the help of armed villagers and members of the peace committee, launched an operation in the rural area on information about the presence of Fitna-al-Khwarij (the term used by the state to refer to TTP) terrorists there.

He said that an intense exchange of fire took place within the limits of Saddar police station wherein a terrorist was eliminated.

“The killed terrorist was identified as Hikmatullah, and he was wanted by police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in various terrorism-related cases”, he maintained.

Lakki Marwat DPO Nazir Khan told Dawn that the Elite Force commandos, backed by armoured personnel carriers, also took part in the operation.

He said that police and people would jointly launch actions against the menace to eliminate it from the district completely.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

