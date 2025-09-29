E-Paper | September 29, 2025

White House says ‘very close’ to deal on Gaza

Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:05pm

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas are “very close” to reaching agreement on a framework deal to end Israel’s bombardment in Gaza and ensure lasting peace in the Middle East, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, according to Reuters.

Leavitt, speaking on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” programme, said President Donald Trump would discuss a 21-point peace plan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House later today.

Trump will speak to leaders in Qatar, who have served as intermediaries with Hamas, she said.

“To reach a reasonable deal for both sides, both sides have to give up a little bit and might leave the table a little bit unhappy, but that is ultimately how we are going to end this conflict,” she said.

