Turkey helps rescue Gaza aid activists after ship breaks down

Published September 29, 2025

Turkey helped evacuate activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla after one of the vessels broke down and began taking on water, AFP reports citing organisers and the Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu. . In a statement posted on Instagram, the flotilla organisers said the mission was temporarily halted after one of the ships, Johnny M, sustained a leak in its engine room.

“All participants have been safely transferred to another vessel. Some will be reassigned to other ships, while others will be brought ashore,” the statement said.

According to Anadolu, the vessel was located in international waters between Crete, Cyprus and Egypt when it issued a distress call. Turkish authorities, including the Turkish Red Crescent, coordinated the evacuation effort.

Semih Fener, the captain of one of the ships dispatched to assist, told Anadolu the incident was due to a technical malfunction, not a sinking.

“We picked up 12 people and distributed them to other ships. Four people will return home,” he said, adding that the evacuees would travel to their respective countries via Turkey.

The Turkish Red Crescent confirmed to AFP it had coordinated the evacuation.

