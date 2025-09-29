E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Netherlands to leave Gaza genocide determination to ICJ: Dutch PM Schoof

Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 04:34pm

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has told Al Jazeera that his government “see[s] the risk” of genocide in Gaza, but will leave it to the International Court of Justice to make that determination.

Speaking to Al Jazeera’s diplomatic editor James Bays, Schoof said the Dutch parliament had debated the findings of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry this month, which stated that Israel was committing genocide.

“We see the risk of genocide and we act upon that risk,” he said. “But genocide is going to be decided in the International Court of Justice.”

When pressed by Bays about the “glacial” pace of the court to address the situation, in which Israel was committing massacres daily, Schoof replied: “Let’s first state that genocide is a fairly specific word, and that’s also why it’s got to be decided by a court.”

He said the findings by the UN inquiry were shocking, and his government was working to increase pressure on Israel. “You fall silent when you read [the findings], because it’s absolutely horrifying and catastrophic what’s going on,” he said.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...