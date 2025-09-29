Rubina quits BAP

QUETTA: Senior Balochistan Awami Party leader and senator Rubina Irfan resigned from the party on Sunday, a day after she was elected general secretary of BAP’s women’s wing in intra-party polls.

In a written resignation submitted to party president Nawabzada Khalid Khan Magsi, Ms Irfan said she had long considered her association with BAP an honour but no longer found her “personal views and ideology” aligned with the party’s current direction, sources said.

“Acting on my conscience, I have decided to part ways immediately,” she wrote, while pledging to continue serving the people of Balochistan from an appropriate platform. She earlier served as a provincial minister.

The women’s wing polls also elected former education minister Zubaida Jalal as president. Party insiders said disquiet surfaced at the general council meeting over the nomination of office-bearers, noting that the president and secretary general were elected unopposed.

