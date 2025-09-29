E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Rubina quits BAP

Saleem Shahid Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:04am

QUETTA: Senior Balochistan Awami Party leader and senator Rubina Irfan resigned from the party on Sunday, a day after she was elected general secretary of BAP’s women’s wing in intra-party polls.

In a written resignation submitted to party president Nawabzada Khalid Khan Magsi, Ms Irfan said she had long considered her association with BAP an honour but no longer found her “personal views and ideology” aligned with the party’s current direction, sources said.

“Acting on my conscience, I have decided to part ways immediately,” she wrote, while pledging to continue serving the people of Balochistan from an appropriate platform. She earlier served as a provincial minister.

The women’s wing polls also elected former education minister Zubaida Jalal as president. Party insiders said disquiet surfaced at the general council meeting over the nomination of office-bearers, noting that the president and secretary general were elected unopposed.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...