UK pledges strong trade ties with Pakistan

Dawn Report Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: British High Commissioner Jane Marriott has said that the United Kingdom remains committed to deepening trade and investment ties with Pakistan especially in sectors that promotes inclusivity and innovation.

She said this while speaking at the launch of an Oxford Economics study report highlighting the significant contribution to Pakistan’s economy in 2024 by Haleon.

The UK envoy said Haleon’s presence in Pakistan is a strong example of how British businesses are going beyond commerce by investing in communities, strengthening local manufacturing, and supporting national supply chains, said a press release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said: “Pakistan is open for business. We look to investors who share our commitment to long-term sustainability, knowledge-sharing, capacity-building and social progress.”

