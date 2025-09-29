E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Hassan Nasrallah remembered

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: Leaders of various political and religious parties have urged the Muslim world to extend all possible support to Palestinians, stressing that the land of Palestine belongs solely to Palestinians.

The speakers said this while addressing a gathering held here to pay tribute to Lebanese leader Hassan Nasrallah on his first death anniversary, which was organised by the Palestine Foundation at Numaish Chowrangi on Sunday.

The gathering was attended by leaders of various political and religious parties, including Jamaat-i-Islami, MQM, Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan and Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen, as well as members of civil society, who also addressed the participants.

Addressing the participants, the speakers condemned Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza, stating that thousands of people had so far been killed in Israeli aggression, and the majority of them were innocent children.

“People in the world are raising their voices against the war crimes of Israel and the United States, and they stand with the oppressed. The blood of the martyrs will not go in vain and that the struggle will continue until the liberation of Palestine,” said a speaker.

They warned that those who remained silent on Kashmir and Palestine, were standing with the oppressors.

Paying tribute to Lebanese leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Hashim Safi al-Din, the speakers recalled that Sept 27, 2024 marked the martyrdom of a major leader of the Muslim world.

It is pertinent to mention that Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli air strike in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept 27, 2024.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

