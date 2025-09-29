Governor opens Nadra office in Dera tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday inaugurated a new National Database and Registration Authority office in Kirri Khisor area of Paharpur tehsil here.

PPP Parliamentary Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi, Nadra officials from Peshawar, PPP office-bearers and a large number of local residents attended the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Kundi stated that the newly-established office would benefit thousands of local residents and spare both men and women from the need to frequently travel to Dera and Paharpur cities for registration services.

He claimed providing facilities to citizens was the basic objective of PPP politics.

“We will soon inaugurate Band Korai grid station, Paharpur passport office and Nadra office in Panyala so that people’s problems could be resolved at their doorstep,” he announced.

The governor said the Chashma Lift Canal project was a longstanding demand of the people of Dera, which once completed, would benefit not only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the entire country. He said work on the proposed international airport in Dera was also progressing at a fast pace.

“We do not believe in misleading people with false promises. Practical service is our family tradition and the legacy of our leaders – Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025