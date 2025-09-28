E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Three arrested for rape bid on minor sisters

Our Correspondent Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am

BAHAWALNAGAR: Police arrested three young men on the charges of attempting to rape two minor sisters and forcing them to consume liquor at the Farooqabad locality of the city on Saturday.

The FIR registered with the B Division police stated that three young men of Mohalla Farooqabad lured two sisters, aged 13 and 14, of their neighbourhood to a deserted place on Sept 24 at about 8pm when they went to a nearby shop to buy something. They forced the minor girls to drink liquor and tried to rape them, however, the sisters escaped when some passers-by reached the spot after hearing their hue and cry.

After the incident, the notables of the area prevented the family from taking action, which delayed the registration of the case.

Police sources told Dawn that the head of the victim’s family is extremely poor and a labourer by profession and influential people of the area tried to intimidate and dissuade him from taking legal action. However, on Sept 26, the family approached the police who registered a case against the three young men.

Police spokesperson Zahid Rasool said the suspects were arrested on Saturday when they were trying to flee the town.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

