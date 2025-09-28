AJK warns private schools against closure, involvement in protests

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has warned private educational institutions against announcing holidays or suspending classes on any date — a warning seen as a veiled reference to the September 29 lockdown call by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC).

“It has been brought to the notice of the AJK Private Educational Institutions Registering Authority that certain owners of private schools are not enforcing the officially notified minimum wage rate and have also announced protests. The owners and management of private schools must keep in mind that schools are meant for education, and their foremost responsibility is to ensure continuity of education and provide a peaceful, safe and stable learning environment for students,” read a circular issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Secretariat.

The circular strictly directed private institutions not to compel, force or encourage their teachers, staff or students to participate in any protest “for the sake of their business interests”. It also instructed school administrations to ensure timely payment of salaries to their teachers and staff, stressing that withholding pay would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The secretariat made it clear that only the Elementary and Secondary Education Department was authorised to announce any holiday in schools and therefore, no individual or institution should close schools on its own.

“Parents have already paid tuition and other fees covering a full month, so keeping the education of any child at stake and violating payment of minimum wages to teachers and school staff will be strictly monitored and shall attract legal and administrative consequences under the relevant law,” it warned.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025