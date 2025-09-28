E-Paper | September 28, 2025

AJK warns private schools against closure, involvement in protests

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has warned private educational institutions against announcing holidays or suspending classes on any date — a warning seen as a veiled reference to the September 29 lockdown call by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC).

“It has been brought to the notice of the AJK Private Educational Institutions Registering Authority that certain owners of private schools are not enforcing the officially notified minimum wage rate and have also announced protests. The owners and management of private schools must keep in mind that schools are meant for education, and their foremost responsibility is to ensure continuity of education and provide a peaceful, safe and stable learning environment for students,” read a circular issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Secretariat.

The circular strictly directed private institutions not to compel, force or encourage their teachers, staff or students to participate in any protest “for the sake of their business interests”. It also instructed school administrations to ensure timely payment of salaries to their teachers and staff, stressing that withholding pay would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The secretariat made it clear that only the Elementary and Secondary Education Department was authorised to announce any holiday in schools and therefore, no individual or institution should close schools on its own.

“Parents have already paid tuition and other fees covering a full month, so keeping the education of any child at stake and violating payment of minimum wages to teachers and school staff will be strictly monitored and shall attract legal and administrative consequences under the relevant law,” it warned.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...