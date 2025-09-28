GARDENING: ‘WHY ARE MY MANGO LEAVES BURNING?’

Red spots on the leaves of a mango plant | Photos courtesy the writer

Q. Recently, I planted a mango seed. The plant started to grow after a few weeks but, suddenly, the growth stopped, with rust spots appearing on the leaves and burning them. What should I do next to care for my plant?

A. It would have been extremely helpful if you had mentioned your city and the mango variety. That would have provided information on what sort of temperature, climate and moisture content the plant is receiving at the moment from the atmosphere. Similarly, the query also misses out on the type, frequency and quantity of fertiliser and watering schedule. Finally, in this case the land space — whether the plant is in a container/pot or an open space or ground — also matters.

As per the photograph, it may be one of two issues: a fungal disease or leaf burn. There are even chances that both are occurring simultaneously. Overwatering and lack of proper water drainage from the soil are two of the key reasons for any fungal disease in plants, as they directly impact the roots. Rust spots may also appear due to any fungal or bacterial infections. Exposure to harsh or late afternoon sunlight are detrimental to nascent seedlings.

It is better to provide the seedling with a few hours of early morning sunlight. Deficiency of potassium content and magnesium in the soil can also result in such spots. Hence, boosting your soil with the relevant fertiliser can also be helpful. Limit the watering, with it being better not to water your plant daily. Instead, wait for the soil to turn dry and then water it. Make sure the soil is not retaining any excess water and the container/ground space is draining completely. Mild fertiliser such as cow dung or vermicompost can be added to the soil. Finally, heavily damaged leaves should be pinched off to ensure better growth of new leaves.

A papaya fruit that won't mature remains green

Q. My young papaya tree has small-sized dry fruits. We had slugs near this tree and we cleaned the area by applying Epsom salt. Please suggest how to overcome this problem. I have attached a picture of the tree.

A. You have mentioned neither the city nor the papaya variety in your query and they are essential to the answer. Based on the limited information, there can be multiple reasons for the stunted growth of your papaya fruit. Lack of pollination due to unavailability of male flowers or pollinators can result in small fruit growth, with the fruit withering away later. It is important to have a male flowering papaya plant nearby.

The query also doesn’t mention the type and kind of fertiliser being administered to the plant. Apart from nitrogen, the papaya plant also needs soil that has high potassium and calcium content. Over-watering and under-watering can directly impact fruit growth and maturity as well. The presence of slugs, pests or any fungal issues within the soil can also hamper growth. Finally, it is very common for the small papayas to fall off in a young papaya tree early on. Find out which issue is relevant to your papaya tree and address it. Hopefully, the plant will overcome it and start producing mature papaya fruits soon.

Q. I want to grow a plant in an empty space in my backyard in Hyderabad, which may be fruitful for me as well. However, I may not be able to tend to it completely due to my extensive travelling and busy schedule.

A. The only plant that I can think about right now is the aloe vera plant. It is a resilient plant and can survive and thrive even in desert-like conditions. It seldom requires a fertiliser boost and hardly any pests would attack it. Along with being easy to grow, the sap or gel of the aloe vera provides multiple health benefits, especially related to dermatological concerns and skin health.

Q. The graves of my deceased parents are located in a graveyard just outside Karachi. I want to grow plants on those graves. It is difficult for me to visit the graveyard regularly. I usually visit it after every couple of months or more. The person responsible for the graveyard usually waters the plants — albeit irregularly — that are on the graves. Please suggest any long-lasting plants that meet my criteria.

A. Considering the aspects mentioned in your query, the basil plant and sadabahar [vinca] flowers are good options for you.

