The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark of the Pakistan cricket team. The Asia Cup has seen Pakistan win and lose matches in all manner possible but this was a first. Salman Ali Agha’s men appeared to be out of the contest in the first quarter of the Super Four clash against Bangladesh — which had turned into a virtual semi-final after earlier results — but then found a way to build towards a crescendo that delivered a thrilling finish, taking them to a title clash against arch-rivals India on Sunday. In the 40-year history of the Cup, it is the first time that the bitter neighbours — their animosity accelerating after May’s skirmishes — will clash in the showpiece match. Sunday’s final, however, will be the third time the two sides face off at the tournament, India having won both earlier games. The rivals did not shake hands then, indulging in nationalist sentiments instead. Regardless of whether the tension continues in Sunday’s match, after scraping past Bangladesh, Mike Hesson’s charges need to play the perfect game against India.

The definition of perfection, though, is subjective when it comes to the national side. Pakistan’s top order has hardly delivered consistently in the tournament. The only game in which the top three batters delivered was against India in the Super Fours, with Pakistan bungling spectacularly towards the end. Mr Hesson’s blueprint of high-tempo batting has come under scrutiny but as Pakistan showed in their last two matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, it is in their DNA to rediscover their mojo when things seem to be derailing. Pakistan do not control games; they pluck out wins when it seems impossible. The odds may be stacked heavily in India’s favour but Pakistan might have found their lost soul. Mr Hesson should channel that for now, leaving the implementation of his philosophy for later.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025