Suspect killed in ‘encounter’

KARACHI: A suspected robber was shot dead in an alleged encounter in New Karachi on Friday, police said.

SSP-Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui said that some robbers were looting citizens in the area when a police constable, who was passing through the area, challenged him. In an ensuing exchange of gunfire, a suspect, later identified as Muhammad Yaseen, was killed.

He said the deceased had a past criminal record as there were three FIRs registered against him at the Steel Town police station.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025