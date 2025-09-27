Islamabad High Court summons intelligence officer in missing person case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Ministry of Defence to ensure that a senior Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officer — either the Deputy Director General or the relevant Sector Commander — appears for an in-camera briefing in the case of missing citizen Omar Abdullah.

The direction came after the federal government transferred Rs5 million into the account of Abdullah’s family. During the hearing, Additional Attorney General and officials of the defence ministry presented the receipt of the online transfer before the court.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, while addressing the victim’s father, remarked that the family would receive the money by tomorrow, but added that compensation could not heal the trauma caused by enforced disappearances. “This money cannot cure the family’s suffering,” the judge observed.

He further warned that the matter could lead to criminal proceedings at any stage, criticising parliament for its silence on the issue.

“This is the work of parliament, but unfortunately they have closed their eyes,” he remarked.

Justice Kayani stressed that the court wanted only the truth about Abdullah’s fate. “We should be told whether the missing citizen is alive, dead, or in an Afghan jail. Officers should just come with the record and inform the court of the facts — we are not writing anyone’s name in the verdict,” he said.

The judge noted that intelligence officers regularly appeared before the Missing Persons Commission but expressed reluctance when summoned by courts. “I do not know why they get so angry with the court while the same officers appear before a retired judge in the commission,” he added.

He further observed that financial settlements could not resolve the longstanding issue of enforced disappearances.

“The state does not have a shortage of money, but the problem will not be solved by paying money.

The court should be informed whether the person was killed, left the country or is hiding somewhere,” Justice Kayani remarked.

Lamenting the lack of progress over the past decade, the judge said no authority had so far provided the courts with the truth.

“Brigadier Sahib! We cannot tear up judgments, you have to tell us where the missing person is,” he said, while reminding the defence ministry’s representative that the family was not at fault and everything should be handled in accordance with the law to maintain public trust.

The court adjourned the hearing until Oct 6, directing the ministry to inform it beforehand which officer would appear for the in-camera briefing.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025