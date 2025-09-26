Curfew imposed after Ladakh autonomy protests

A VEHICLE is set on fire during a protest demanding statehood for Ladakh and job quotas for locals.—Reuters

LEH: Indian police patrolled the northern city of Leh on Thursday, a day after protests demanding gre­ater autonomy for the Himalayan territory of Ladakh turned deadly when security forces opened fire.

At least five people were killed and about 100 wounded, including 30 police officers.

The city — usually bustling with tourists — appeared deserted, with most main roads blocked by coils of razor wire and guarded by police in riot gear, a reporter said.

A doctor at Leh’s SNM Hospital said they had treated about 100 injured people since Wednesday, some of them police. “We have ope­r­ated upon six injured people, three of them had bullet injuries and others internal bleeding in the ch­­est and broken ribs,” said the doctor, who asked not to be identified.

Police deployed to guard BJP office, alongside the wreckage of a burned military vehicle

Protests erupted on Wednesday, with crowds demanding greater autonomy in the sparsely populated, high-altitude desert region that is home to some 300,000 people and which borders China and Pakistan.

India’s Ministry of Home Affairs said that an “unruly mob” had attacked police, reporting in a statement issued late on Wed­nesday that “more than 30” officers were injured.

Protesters torched a police vehicle and the offices of Prime Min­ister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while officers fired tear gas and used batons to disperse crowds. “In self-defence, police had to resort to firing, in which unfortunately some casualties are reported,” the statement said. It did not give any details about deaths. However, a police officer said that “five deaths were reported after the protests”.

Thinley, 33, who runs an automobile spare parts shop in Leh, was shot in the leg. “We are exhausted by the government by not listening to our demands”, Thinley, who gave only one name, said from his hospital bed. Jigmet Stanzin, 23, said he was injured when he tried to throw back what he thought was a tear gas canister. “It exploded and shattered my hand,” he said.

‘Betrayed and angry’

A police unit guarded the vandal­ised BJP office on Thursday, alongside the wreckage of a burned security vehicle. Paras Pandey, 27, an Indian tourist, walked alone along the highway out of Leh with a hea­vy backpack, looking for a ride out.

“Everything is shut. I couldn’t get food since yesterday,” Paras said. “All I could see yesterday was chaos, smoke, and broken vehicles.” Around half of Ladakh’s residents are Muslim and about 40 percent are Buddhist.

It is classed as a “Union Terri­tory” — meaning it elects lawmakers to India’s parliament but is governed directly by New Delhi.

Wednesday’s dem­o­nstrations were org­a­n­ised in solidarity with prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on hunger strike demanding either full federal statehood for Ladakh or constitutional protecti­ons for its tribal communities, land and fragile environment. New Delhi said the protests were “instigated by his provocative spee­ches” and pointed out that efforts were conti­n­uing to discuss its gover­n­­ance.

Mo­­di’s government split Lad­akh off from Indian-occupied Kash­mir in 2019, imposing direct rule on both.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025