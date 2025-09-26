E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Israeli strikes kill 19 displaced Palestinians in Gaza

AFP Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:42am
PALESTINIANS displaced by Israeli bombardment take shelter in a tent camp in Zawaida, a town in central Gaza Strip.—Reuters
PALESTINIANS displaced by Israeli bombardment take shelter in a tent camp in Zawaida, a town in central Gaza Strip.—Reuters

GAZA STRIP: An Isr­aeli air strike on a home where displaced people had taken refuge in central Gaza killed 11 people on Thursday, the territory’s civil defence spokesperson said.

Eight other people were killed in strikes elsewhere in Gaza Strip.

Israel has intensified its offensive on the devastated Palestinian territory in recent weeks, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee.

“Eleven people were killed and many are missing or wounded after an Israeli airstrike targeted a house... which was sheltering displaced people north of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip,” civil defence spokesman Mah­mud Bassal said.

Several children were among those killed, the emergency services said, and their bodies were taken to a nearby hospital.

Over nearly two years, Israeli military operations have killed at least 65,419 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, figures the UN considers reliable.

Media restrictions in the territory and difficulties in accessing many areas mean media is unable to independently verify the details provided by the civil defence or the Israeli military.

The US-backed offensive on Gaza City came as a United Nations probe accused Israel of committing “genocide” in the Gaza Strip, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Net­anyahu and other senior officials had incited the crime. Israel rejected the findings and slammed the probe as “distorted and false”.

Large parts of Gaza have been laid to waste, and last month a body backed by the United Nations officially dec­lared famine in part of the territory.

“We lost our children, our homes and our places,” Najia Abu Amsha, a Palestinian whose nephew was killed while waiting for aid, said. “We became beggars and sick.”

700,000 flee Gaza City

The Israeli military said on Thursday that 700,000 Palestinians have fled Gaza City since late Augu­st, as it presses an air and ground assault on the urban centre.

The military said that “700,000 Palestinians have evacuated” from Gaza City, in the north, to the south of the Gaza Strip.

The UN’s humanitarian agency, OCHA, on Thu­rsday said that 388,400 displacement movements had been recorded since mid-August, most of them from Gaza City.

The United Nations estimated at the end of August that around one million people lived in Gaza City and its surroundings, where it has declared a famine.

Israel launched a major air and ground offensive on the Palestinian territory’s main urban hub, in what it says is a bid to root out Hamas after nearly two years of devastating war.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...