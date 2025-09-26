Top lawyers vow to back five IHC judges

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyers, many of them aligned with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday resolved to defend the cause of five judges of the Islam­a­b­ad High Court (IHC) who have rai­­sed concerns over interference in judicial affairs, expressed solidarity with Justice Tariq Meh­mo­­od Jahangiri, and called for appo­i­ntment of an independent Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A convention of lawyers, atten­ded by veteran figures such as Aitzaz Ahsan, Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, and others, adopted a resolution outlining their stance on judicial independence, constitutional supremacy, and political accountability.

The resolution declared that the legal fraternity firmly stood with Justice Jahangiri, who was rece­n­tly restrained from exercising ju­­dicial functions by a bench headed by Chief Justice Sardar Moham­mad Sarfraz Dogar.

The lawyers termed the restriction without lawful backing, noting that the very elevation of Justice Dogar as the chief justice was still under judicial review.

Reading out the resolution, Mr Khosa said that the proper constitutional forum to examine the conduct of judges was the Supreme Judicial Council and not the administrative orders or benches constituted without due process.

“Judicial independence cannot be compromised through extra-constitutional means,” the veteran lawyer remarked, adding that side­­lining Justice Jahangiri amou­nted to undermining the judiciary’s credibility.

The lawyers also voiced strong support for the five IHC judges who had submitted a petition highlig­hting undue influence in the internal functioning of the high court.

The lawyers’ resolution questioned the legitimacy of Chief Election Commis­sioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja’s continued stay in the office. They argued that his statutory term expired in January, yet the CEC remained in position. The resolution said that such an act is unconstitutional and tantamount to treason. They underscored that the Constitution guarantees fundamental rights.

The resolution demanded “restoration of democracy in its true form and manifestation”, demanding revocation of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

