E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Top lawyers vow to back five IHC judges

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:33am
Syed Ali Zafar, Latif Khosa, Aitzaz Ahsan, Hamid Khan, Gohar Ali Khan and Mustafa Khokhar attend a lawyers convention.—X/SardarMansoor3
Syed Ali Zafar, Latif Khosa, Aitzaz Ahsan, Hamid Khan, Gohar Ali Khan and Mustafa Khokhar attend a lawyers convention.—X/SardarMansoor3

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyers, many of them aligned with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday resolved to defend the cause of five judges of the Islam­a­b­ad High Court (IHC) who have rai­­sed concerns over interference in judicial affairs, expressed solidarity with Justice Tariq Meh­mo­­od Jahangiri, and called for appo­i­ntment of an independent Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A convention of lawyers, atten­ded by veteran figures such as Aitzaz Ahsan, Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, and others, adopted a resolution outlining their stance on judicial independence, constitutional supremacy, and political accountability.

The resolution declared that the legal fraternity firmly stood with Justice Jahangiri, who was rece­n­tly restrained from exercising ju­­dicial functions by a bench headed by Chief Justice Sardar Moham­mad Sarfraz Dogar.

The lawyers termed the restriction without lawful backing, noting that the very elevation of Justice Dogar as the chief justice was still under judicial review.

Reading out the resolution, Mr Khosa said that the proper constitutional forum to examine the conduct of judges was the Supreme Judicial Council and not the administrative orders or benches constituted without due process.

“Judicial independence cannot be compromised through extra-constitutional means,” the veteran lawyer remarked, adding that side­­lining Justice Jahangiri amou­nted to undermining the judiciary’s credibility.

The lawyers also voiced strong support for the five IHC judges who had submitted a petition highlig­hting undue influence in the internal functioning of the high court.

The lawyers’ resolution questioned the legitimacy of Chief Election Commis­sioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja’s continued stay in the office. They argued that his statutory term expired in January, yet the CEC remained in position. The resolution said that such an act is unconstitutional and tantamount to treason. They underscored that the Constitution guarantees fundamental rights.

The resolution demanded “restoration of democracy in its true form and manifestation”, demanding revocation of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...