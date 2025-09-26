E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Ashwin first Indian to join Big Bash League

Reuters Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:17am

SYDNEY: Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has shattered a long-standing barrier by signing with Sydney Thunder, becoming the first male Indian player to join Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) on Thursday.

His deal comes after he retired from international cricket in December and ended his Indian Premier League career last month, freeing him from the Indian board’s restrictions that bar male players from participating in global franchise leagues.

While Indian women have participated in the women’s edition of the BBL, the BCCI has never allowed its male counterparts to join overseas T20 competitions, making 39-year-old Ashwin’s Thunder signing a historic moment.

“The Thunder Nation will welcome the biggest overseas signing since the League’s inception, with Ashwin set to become the first male player to have represented India to join a BBL club,” the team said in a statement.

“Ashwin will enter Thunder’s line-up in early January and ignite the club’s push to play in back-to-back BBL Finals.”

The crafty off-spinner will not immediately join Thunder’s campaign when the BBL season starts in December, however, as he has committed to the International League T20 tournament.

Ashwin entered the auction for the tournament that will be held in the United Arab Emirates from Dec 2 to Jan 4.

“Thunder were crystal clear about how they’d use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we’re fully aligned on my role,” Ashwin said.

“I love how [Thunder captain] Dave Warner plays the game, and it’s always better when your leader shares your mindset,” he said of the former Australian opener. “I can’t wait to perform for the Thunder Nation.”

Ashwin retired from Test cricket with 765 international wickets in all formats, including 537 in Tests. He was the IPL’s fifth-highest wicket-taker with 187 wickets from 221 matches.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

THE new World Bank report, Reclaiming Momentum Towards Prosperity, is a sobering reminder that Pakistan’s current...
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...