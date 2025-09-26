Pakistan eyes Belarus tractor assembly plant

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is exploring plans to establish a 57-80 horsepower Belarus tractor assembly line to support the country’s agricultural sector, officials said on Thursday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan chaired a high-level meeting with private tractor investors, Margalla Heavy Industries Ltd, Heavy Industries Taxila, and Green Corporate Initiatives to discuss the initiative.

An agreement with Belarus, Mr Khan said, would boost agriculture and increase productivity by enabling local assembly of high-horsepower tractors through a completely knocked down (CKD) plant.

Sources estimate a market potential of 2,800 tractor units over the next five years. Some investors have already shown interest in the Belarus tractors, and the minister encouraged more private-sector participation.

He added that strengthening business-to-business ties between Pakistan and Belarus in tractor assembly could have a transformative impact on the sector.

