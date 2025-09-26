Pharmacists’ key role in patient care highlighted

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) marked World Pharmacists Day on Thursday with an awareness walk and a cake-cutting ceremony at the AKU Sports and Rehabilitation Centre, celebrating the indispensable role pharmacists play in advancing patient safety, optimising treatment and improving health outcomes.

Centred on this year’s global theme, “Think Health, Think Pharmacist”, the event brought together AKUH leadership, pharmacy professionals, faculty members and staff to recognise the critical contributions of pharmacists to patient-centred care.

The hospital also welcomed faculty and students from Salim Habib University, whose participation highlighted the importance of academic and clinical collaboration in strengthening the pharmacy profession.

“Pharmacists bring specialised expertise that is essential to effective treatment,” said Dr Farhat Abbas, chief executive officer of the AKU health system, Pakistan.

“From optimising medication plans and preventing adverse interactions to educating patients and supporting long-term disease management, they are key partners in the care team,” Dr Abbas added.

The event underscored how pharmacists, through their expertise, vigilance and commitment, ensure that treatments heal rather than harm.

Speaking at the event, Shamim Raza, director of pharmacy at AKUH, said, “The role of pharmacists is rapidly expanding, from dispensing medicines to contributing to diagnosis, ensuring medication safety, and educating patients as part of multidisciplinary care teams.”

