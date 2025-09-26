E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Govt plan to outsource colleges flayed

A Correspondent Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:18am

SWAT: Professors, lecturers and librarians here have opposed the government’s plan to outsource its colleges.

The College Professors and Lecturers Association Swat Division organised a convention, which was attended by college teachers from Swat, Buner, Shangla and Malakand.

Participants rejected the plan to outsource public colleges and amend service rules and vowed to use all constitutional means against it. They urged the government to hold negotiations with CAPLA leadership before Sept 30 and withdraw the plan.

The elementary and secondary education department has reportedly begun working to outsource 1,500 government primary schools to private organisations, preferably non-profits, citing low enrolment and poor academic performance as the main reason.

At the Swat convention, CAPLA leaders reiterated that outsourcing policies, whether in schools or colleges, were unacceptable. They urged the government to review its approach.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

THE new World Bank report, Reclaiming Momentum Towards Prosperity, is a sobering reminder that Pakistan’s current...
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...