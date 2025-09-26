Govt plan to outsource colleges flayed

SWAT: Professors, lecturers and librarians here have opposed the government’s plan to outsource its colleges.

The College Professors and Lecturers Association Swat Division organised a convention, which was attended by college teachers from Swat, Buner, Shangla and Malakand.

Participants rejected the plan to outsource public colleges and amend service rules and vowed to use all constitutional means against it. They urged the government to hold negotiations with CAPLA leadership before Sept 30 and withdraw the plan.

The elementary and secondary education department has reportedly begun working to outsource 1,500 government primary schools to private organisations, preferably non-profits, citing low enrolment and poor academic performance as the main reason.

At the Swat convention, CAPLA leaders reiterated that outsourcing policies, whether in schools or colleges, were unacceptable. They urged the government to review its approach.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025