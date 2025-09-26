Rawalpindi police launches petrol station built from recycled plastic

RAWALPINDI: A petrol filling station established at Police Lines Rawalpindi from recycled plastic will be used to generate income for the welfare of police martyrs and those injured during official duties.

The retail site has been built using 7,700 kilogrammes of plastic waste, equivalent to more than 5.8 million pieces of end-of-life plastics, infused into construction materials by Wafi Energy, a Shell licensee in Pakistan.

The first such retail station was launched in Karachi in collaboration with Wafi Tameer alumni startup, Concept Loop, using 6,500 kilogrammes of plastic waste, around 1.3 million pieces, to create durable pavers and concrete blocks.

A similar eco-friendly initiative by Wafi includes a 730-foot plastic road outside its Karachi head office, which is built with 2.5 tonnes of waste lubricant bottles and has proven resilient against heat and rain while benefiting the community.

Saudi Commercial Attache Naif A. Alharbi, accompanied by Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa and CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani, inaugurated the facility. The ceremony was also attended by delegates from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and the embassy of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the inauguration, Naif A. Alharbi appreciated the work and said that development work in the country was appreciable.

Zubair Shaikh, CEO of Wafi Energy, said: “At Wafi Energy, sustainability is not just a commitment, it is a responsibility.

“With the launch of Pakistan’s second retail site made with recycled plastic, we are demonstrating how innovation and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. By reusing over 5.8 million pieces of plastic waste, this site is more than just a fuel station; it is a symbol of our belief in a cleaner, greener future for Pakistan,” he stated.

The CPO said that Punjab police signed agreements with Wafi Fuel, and many institutions played a role in this project.

“This project is named after the martyrs and veterans of the police. This project will improve the welfare of the martyrs of the police. There are 130 Rawalpindi police martyrs,” he said.

“We are starting to give Rs15,000 per month to the families of police martyrs and Rs10,000 to the veterans of the police monthly. This money will be given to the martyrs in addition to other benefits. This project will provide financial assistance to the seriously injured Rawalpindi police personnel,” he added.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025