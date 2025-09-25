1 million in harm’s way in Gaza City facing Israeli attacks, widespread hunger

As diplomatic efforts continue to falter, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have left Gaza City in the northern part of the territory, while nearly one million more have hesitated because of danger from Israeli attacks and widespread hunger, Al Jazeera reports.

“We moved to the western area near the beach, but many families didn’t have the time. Tanks took them by surprise,” said Thaer, 35, a father of one from Tal al-Hawa, a suburb of Gaza City.

In Tal al-Hawa, tanks entered populated areas, trapping people in their homes, while more tanks were stationed close to al-Quds Field Hospital, witnesses said.