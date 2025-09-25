Cnergyico orders second US oil cargo

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest oil refiner Cnergyico has ordered a second shipment of US crude after finding its debut purchase commercially viable, its vice chairman said on Wednesday, paving the way for more imports.

Vitol will deliver a 1 million-barrel cargo of West Texas Light (WTL) crude in November under Cnergyico’s term supply arrangement with the European trader, Vice Chairman Usama Qureshi said.

“This is our second cargo, our trading team evaluated various crude for November and found WTL’s gross refining margin to be slightly better than (Gulf) crude,” Qureshi said.

“If economics remain favourable, we intend to keep importing.” The decision comes weeks after the first-ever US crude cargo for Pakistan set sail from Houston on the Suezmax tanker Pegasus, chartered by Vitol, ship-tracking data from Kpler showed. The ship is due to dock in Karachi in late October.­

