E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Cnergyico orders second US oil cargo

Reuters Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 07:06am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest oil refiner Cnergyico has ordered a second shipment of US crude after finding its debut purchase commercially viable, its vice chairman said on Wednesday, paving the way for more imports.

Vitol will deliver a 1 million-barrel cargo of West Texas Light (WTL) crude in November under Cnergyico’s term supply arrangement with the European trader, Vice Chairman Usama Qureshi said.

“This is our second cargo, our trading team evaluated various crude for November and found WTL’s gross refining margin to be slightly better than (Gulf) crude,” Qureshi said.

“If economics remain favourable, we intend to keep importing.” The decision comes weeks after the first-ever US crude cargo for Pakistan set sail from Houston on the Suezmax tanker Pegasus, chartered by Vitol, ship-tracking data from Kpler showed. The ship is due to dock in Karachi in late October.­

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...
Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...