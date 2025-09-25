Fata seal Quaid Trophy berth; Bismillah hits triple century

KARACHI: Fata, led by left-arm spinner Asif Afridi, confirmed their berth in the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after registering their fourth victory in Group ‘B’ of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, defeating Dera Murad Jamali by an innings and 37 runs on the third day of the final round on Wednesday.

While Fata sealed qualification, the day belonged to Quetta’s Bismillah Khan, who lit up Group ‘A’ fixtures with a monumental triple century against Lahore Blues.

At the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, Quetta’s Bismillah Khan carved out the highest individual score of the tournament so far, making 319 off 343 balls with 36 fours and nine sixes. His knock lifted Quetta to 552 all out in reply to Lahore Blues’ first-innings 450.

Resuming on 173 overnight, Bismillah added 188 runs with No.9 batter Mohammad Javed, who remained unbeaten on 85 off 157 balls. For Lahore Blues, off-spinner Sajjad Khan finished with figures of five for 146.

By stumps, Lahore Blues were 144 for one in 34 overs, holding a 42-run lead in their second innings.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, Azad Jammu and Kashmir faltered from their overnight 113 for one, collapsing to 175 all out in response to Karachi Whites’ 450 for eight declared. Rehman Ghani returned five for 50. Following on, AJK reached 152 for three in 52 overs, still 123 runs adrift.

In Bahawalpur, Group ‘A’ leaders Faisalabad turned a slender 20-run deficit into a commanding position against Hyderabad. Centuries from Faham-ul-Haq (101) and Asim Ali Nasir (129) carried Faisalabad to 381 in their second innings, setting Hyderabad a target of 362. The southern side were five without loss in one over at close.

For Hyderabad, Jawad Ali’s five for 137 gave him 11 wickets in the match.

In Karachi, Fata wrapped up their qualification campaign in style, bowling out Dera Murad Jamali for 121 in the second innings after enforcing the follow-on. DM Jamali had earlier managed just 153 in their first dig, replying to Fata’s 311. Afridi starred with the ball, returning match figures of eight for 39 in 23.3 overs.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi Blues defeated Rawalpindi by nine wickets to conclude their season with three wins. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar was the architect of the win, taking eight for 117 in the second innings and 14 in the match. Rawalpindi, who resumed on 100 for two, folded for 285, leaving the Blues a target of just 45, which they chased down in 5.5 overs.

At the National Bank Stadium, Multan consolidated their position against Larkana. Resuming on 322 for one, Multan posted 514 in 119 overs to secure a 185-run first-innings lead. Zahid Mehmood took four wickets for Larkana, who closed on 121 for five in their second innings, still 64 runs behind.

