IHC CJ Dogar inducted as member of Supreme Judicial Council

ISLAMABAD: Chief Jus­­tice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Sar­dar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar has been inducted as a member of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), the top forum for judicial accountability, as the SJC will meet next month to examine complaints against superior courts judges including the IHC.

Under Article 209 of the Constitution, the SJC consists of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, two senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, and two senior-most chief justices of high courts.

CJP Yahya Afridi heads the forum, while Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar represent the Supreme Court. Among chief justices, LHC’s Chief Justice Alia Neelum was already a member, and the seat vacated following the retirement of SHC Chief Justice Junaid Ghaffar has now been filled by Jus­tice Dogar, who ranks as the most senior among the sitting high court chiefs.

The Constitution says that seniority among chief justices of high courts is determined by their dates of appointment as permanent chief justices, and in case of a tie, by their earlier appointment as judges of any high court. It further stipulates that if a member is unable to act due to illness or conflict of interest, the next senior judge or chief justice automatically substitutes him.

The Council’s majority opinion prevails in all inquiries, which may be initiated either by the President or by the SJC itself if a judge is suspected of misconduct or incapacity. No superior court judge may be remo­ved except through this process

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025