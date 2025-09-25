HPV vaccination declared lifeline for girls

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Wednesday urged parents and guardians to reject negative propaganda against the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and ensure that their daughters are vaccinated against the potentially fatal disease of cervical cancer during the ongoing immunisation drive.

In a statement released against the backdrop of reports showing how vaccine hesitancy has affected the ongoing HPV immunisation drive, the association stated that the HPV vaccine is a critical and effective tool for preventing cervical cancer, a disease that claims thousands of lives in Pakistan annually.

Cervical cancer, the association stated, is the third most common cancer among women in the country. The high mortality rate is largely attributed to late diagnoses, as many cases are not detected until they have reached an advanced stage, it added.

“The HPV vaccine is not just a medical recommendation; it’s a lifeline for our girls. Cervical cancer is a preventable disease, and the vaccine is the most effective defence we have,” the association said.

It expressed serious concern over the low coverage rates in Sindh, while emphasising that the authorities should look at this situation as a wake-up call.

“The vaccine is safe, effective and crucial for public health. We cannot afford to lose more lives to a disease that can be stopped with a simple vaccine.

“The association strongly supports the government’s vaccination campaign and is committed to working with health authorities, community leaders, and the media to combat the misinformation and misconceptions that have contributed to the low coverage,” it said.

It appealed to all stakeholders, including doctors, educators, and community organisations to join the effort in educating the public and promoting the importance of this life-saving vaccine.

According to experts, over 5,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed in Pakistan every year and approximately 3,200 women die from the disease. This gives Pakistan one of the highest cervical cancer mortality rates in South Asia. Cervical cancers account for over 90 per cent of HPV-related cancers in women, they said.

The provincial government had launched the first-ever vaccination drive against cervical cancer on Sept 15, targeting 4.1 million girls, aged nine to 14. The 13-day drive aims to cover 1,190 union councils across 30 districts of the province.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025