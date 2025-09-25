KU announces admissions

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has announced the schedule for its online admission for the academic year 2026, said a statement.

The advertisement for the entry test-based admission will appear in the media on Sept 28, and the online admission forms and prospectus will be available at www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

This was briefed by the in-charge of the Directorate of Admissions Professor Dr Saima Akhtar during a meeting held on the varsity campus.

The Admission Committee for 2026 also reviewed and approved the prospectus and online form.

