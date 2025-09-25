E-Paper | September 25, 2025

KU announces admissions

Dawn Report Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 05:16am

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has announced the schedule for its online admission for the academic year 2026, said a statement.

The advertisement for the entry test-based admission will appear in the media on Sept 28, and the online admission forms and prospectus will be available at www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

This was briefed by the in-charge of the Directorate of Admissions Professor Dr Saima Akhtar during a meeting held on the varsity campus.

The Admission Committee for 2026 also reviewed and approved the prospectus and online form.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...