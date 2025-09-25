Woman robbed of gold, cash in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: A gang of three women robbers posing as dengue team entered a house in Chaklala on the pretext of checking a water tank to discover dengue larvae, but stole gold jewellery worth Rs2.1 million and cash after drugging a lone woman inmate on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, a woman identified as Saba Hussain, resident of Rahmatabad, F-Block, was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital while she was unconscious.

After she regained consciousness, she stated that she was alone at home when an unidentified group of three women posing as a dengue team entered the house, pretending to check a water tank to discover dengue larvae.

After entering the house, they administered her some substance as a result of which she fell unconscious and they stole seven tolas of gold jewellery and cash from her home.

The police have registered an FIR and launched a search for the women robbers.

