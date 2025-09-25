E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Woman robbed of gold, cash in Pindi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 05:16am

RAWALPINDI: A gang of three women robbers posing as dengue team entered a house in Chaklala on the pretext of checking a water tank to discover dengue larvae, but stole gold jewellery worth Rs2.1 million and cash after drugging a lone woman inmate on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, a woman identified as Saba Hussain, resident of Rahmatabad, F-Block, was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital while she was unconscious.

After she regained consciousness, she stated that she was alone at home when an unidentified group of three women posing as a dengue team entered the house, pretending to check a water tank to discover dengue larvae.

After entering the house, they administered her some substance as a result of which she fell unconscious and they stole seven tolas of gold jewellery and cash from her home.

The police have registered an FIR and launched a search for the women robbers.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...