Capital’s first-ever parking plaza still non-functional

ISLAMABAD: The first-ever parking plaza in the capital, which was supposed to be completed in March 2023, has still not become functional.

The construction of the parking plaza in Blue Area had started in March 2022 and was supposed to be completed by March 2023.

Though, after considerable delay, the grey structure was completed, the plaza has yet to be made functional as paint and flooring work remains pending.

However, an officer of the Capital Development Authority said work was in progress and hopefully after one month, the project would be completed.

“Lifts have already been installed and work is in progress to complete the finishing work,” he said.

Work was scheduled for completion in March 2023; another plaza to be built adjacent to Centaurus Mall

The officer went on to say that CDA’s engineering wing was also set to start another parking plaza adjacent to Centaurus Mall.

“I do agree, parking is one of the major issues of Islamabad and we are taking steps to resolve it. Recently, we got CDA board’s approval to

construct a second parking plaza in Blue Area adjacent to Centaurus

Mall while parking sites near overcrowded educational institutions were also being developed,” the officer said.

It is relevant to note here that this plaza is among the six parking lots planned by the CDA.

The other proposed plazas are located in I-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, F-8 and F-10 sectors.

Another official said the CDA will have to propose out-of-the-box solutions, stating that in commercial Markazes, there were a number of commercial plots lying abandoned, which should also be used for parking purposes.

“Owners of these vacant plots should be directed to use them for parking until they begin construction there as shrinking parking space has been creating problems for citizens,” the official said, adding that almost in all Markazes of Islamabad, particularly in I-8, finding parking space is an uphill task.

The official said a large number of commercial and institutional plots were lying vacant for years, which should be used for parking purpose on temporary basis.

CDA officials toldDawnthat besides a massive increase in the number of vehicles during the last two decades, poor implementation of bylaws and ill-planning had also contributed to the traffic mess.

They said parking spaces had been designed in the city’s markets and plazas in accordance with the number of shops, but with the passage of time the shop owners violated the layout plan and built more shops.

Similarly, commercial buildings in Markazes should have adequate parking space in basements, but no focus has been given to this aspect.

When contacted, an officer said the current CDA management had already taken notice of the parking issue and recently the CDA chairman upon completion of the parking facility for Pak Secretariat employees, directed that new parking facilities should be developed for overcrowded educational institutions in sectors F-6, F-7 and E-7.

He said the CDA chairman had asked the planning wing to immediately identify additional parking sites in markazes.

“As far as Blue Area Parking Plaza is concerned, it should be completed soon as final touches are being given to the project,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025