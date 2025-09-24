E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Israel claims al-Shifa Hospital used for ‘terrorism’ in potential sign of more attacks

Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:45pm

Indicating that more attacks may be directed toward what used to be the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military says Al-Shifa Hospital was used by Hamas gunmen several days ago, Al Jazeera reports.

The army released aerial footage it said showed Hamas fighters entering an unspecified building of the hospital and turning it into a “manned terror command centre”, thereby “knowingly endangering the lives of patients, medical staff, and innocent residents”.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said in a statement that the hospital “continues to operate despite the harsh conditions, and its staff remain committed to their humanitarian mission”.

Only a few buildings remain partially standing and offering limited but lifesaving services with exhausted resources at al-Shifa Hospital after several intense Israeli sieges since the start of the genocidal war in October 2023.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...