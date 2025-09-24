Israel claims al-Shifa Hospital used for ‘terrorism’ in potential sign of more attacks

Indicating that more attacks may be directed toward what used to be the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military says Al-Shifa Hospital was used by Hamas gunmen several days ago, Al Jazeera reports.

The army released aerial footage it said showed Hamas fighters entering an unspecified building of the hospital and turning it into a “manned terror command centre”, thereby “knowingly endangering the lives of patients, medical staff, and innocent residents”.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said in a statement that the hospital “continues to operate despite the harsh conditions, and its staff remain committed to their humanitarian mission”.

Only a few buildings remain partially standing and offering limited but lifesaving services with exhausted resources at al-Shifa Hospital after several intense Israeli sieges since the start of the genocidal war in October 2023.