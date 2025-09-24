Shaheen sends Asia Cup warning as third India clash looms in final

Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi has declared that the Green Shirts will reach the Asia Cup final and can beat India if the arch-rivals clash again.

Pakistan kept their campaign alive with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a Super Four clash in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Pakistan and India have met twice in this edition of the regional competition, but the two teams have never played against each other in an Asia Cup final.

The regional tournament, played this time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the Twenty20 format, started in 1984, and this is its 17th edition.

Bangladesh, who face India on Wednesday and Pakistan on Thursday, stand in the way of the great rivals facing off in Sunday’s decider in Dubai. India are the current holders and beat Pakistan in both previous matches, but Shaheen was in a bullish mood after taking 3-28 against Sri Lanka.

When asked about Pakistan and India not facing off in any of the finals of the previous editions and the possibility of both rivals meeting in the final, Shaheen said, “They have still not reached the final. When they do, we will see accordingly.

“We are here to win the cup; whichever team comes in the final, we are ready to beat them.”

Asked about criticism regarding the players showing aggression on the field, the left-arm pacer said, “Honestly, our job is to play cricket and win tournaments … everyone is respectable and people think according to their own mindset.

“We came here to win the tri-series and won that. Now we are trying our best to win the tournament (Asia Cup) and make the nation happy.”

If both teams reach the final, India will once again start as favourites, having won 12 of 15 T20Is between the two countries. India has also won the last seven internationals against Pakistan since September 2022, four T20Is and three one-day internationals.

Pakistan still has a lead in the overall record against India across all three formats, with 88 wins against India’s 79 victories.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav had claimed that India-Pakistan “is not a rivalry anymore”.

In both wins for India in the UAE, there were no handshakes, adding another layer to an already intense rivalry.

“It is his opinion that, let him say that,” said Shaheen of Suryakumar’s comments.

“When they reach the final, then [they] will see. Our job is to win the Asia Cup, and we will make a complete effort to do that.“