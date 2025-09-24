Balochistan govt withdraws notifications under Levies Act 2010

QUETTA: The Balochistan home department has withdrawn all the previous notifications issued under the Levies Act, 2010, regarding the merger of Levies Force and police in certain areas, following the passage of the Levies Amendment Act, 2025, by the provincial assembly.

A notification issued by the home department said all previous notifications, minutes of meetings, administrative approvals issued and subsequent actions and letters for conversion of B-Area into the A-area for Rakhshan, Zhob and Makran divisions are hereby withdrawn with an immediate effect.­

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025