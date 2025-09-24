E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Dumper runs over, kills biker

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:23am

KARACHI: A man was killed and a teenager critically injured when a loaded truck struck their motorcycle in the Memon Goth area on Tuesday morning.

Police said Mohammed Umer was driving the dumper (TAB-733) recklessly when he collided head-on with the motorcycle in Dur Mohammed Goth near Lal Ground. As a result, Shah Nawaz, 30, died on the spot while Shah Nawaz Khan, 18, sustained critical injuries.

The driver was arrested, they added.

In another incident, two motorcyclists were killed in Nazimabad-7.

Police said the two men were reportedly speeding when their motorcycle crashed into a parked vehicle near the Fire Brigade office.

One of the victims was identified as Mohammed Mustafa, 20, while the other remained unidentified. Both were critically injured and taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where they died during treatment.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

