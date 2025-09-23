Erdogan displays images of hungry, malnourished Palestinians in Gaza

The Turkish president focuses a large part of the first part of his speech on Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

He shows the UNGA a photo of what he calls “daily life in Gaza”, depicting hungry women holding buckets and pots waiting to receive food.

“Just feel your conscience and answer the following question. Can we possibly have a reasonable reason for this brutality in 2025?” he said.

“This shameful picture has been unfolding in Gaza and is being repeated for 23 months now.”

Erdogan then shows another picture of what appears to be a severely malnourished child.

“What kind of human consciousness can possibly bear this? How can one stay silent vis-à-vis this? In a world where children are dying of starvation and lack of medication, can we possibly have calm and peace?”