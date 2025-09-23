3 injured as grenade explodes at scrap shop in KP’s Mardan: police

Three people were injured after a grenade exploded at a scrap shop in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district, police said on Tuesday.

Confirming these details to Dawn.com, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi said, “The police had collected evidence from the site of the explosion, and they were further investigating the matter.”

According to a statement from Mardan Rescue 1122, the injured have been identified as 40-year-old Abbas, 17-year-old Saeed and 24-year-old Amrad.

“The injured were immediately given first aid and rushed to Mardan Medical Complex,” the statement said.

Mardan Rescue 1122 spokesperson Syed Abbas Shah separately told Dawn.com that the “injured are in stable condition and most of the injuries are on their legs.”

Earlier this month, three people were injured in a grenade attack in the Hazarganji area of Quetta in Balochistan. Police said unidentified motorcyclists hurled a hand grenade at an office of a private company in the Hazarganji area and sped away.

In March, three policemen were also injured in a grenade attack on Karachi’s Preedy police station.