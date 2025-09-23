E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Ex-MNA Dasti gets seven years in fake degree case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Multan on Monday sentenced former MNA Jamshed Dasti to seven years in prison in a fake degree case.

Multan District and Sessions Judge Ali Nawaz announced the verdict in the BA fake degree case and sentenced former MNA Dasti under different sections.

The court sentenced Jamshed Dasti to three-year imprisonment under Section 82, two years for forgery under Section 420, seven years for preparing forged documents under Section 468, two years for using fake documents as originals under Section 471, and three years for attempting to give bribe under Section 206 along with a fine of Rs10,000.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had filed the reference against Jamshed Dasti in 2008 for submitting fake degree to contest the election.

The commission said Jamshed Dasti concealed the facts and submitted fake degrees to contest the general election and violated Arti­cles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Earlier, Jamshed Dasti was sentenced for three years in the same case and was disqualified from the MNA seat.

His sentence was cancelled and he also challenged the case in the high court and the Supreme Court in 2013.

Earlier, the case was being heard in Muzaffargarh, but Jamshed Dasti appealed to the high court to change the judge.

The court shifted the case to Multan and it remained pending for some years.

Jamshed Dasti also did not appear before the court during the last 15 hearings.

Maher Ameer Akbar Siyal, Zulfi­qar Dogar and Sardar Faizul Hassan were petitioners against Mr Dasti.

He was elected from NA-175 (Muzaffargarh) as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections and faced disquali-fication once again, this time for submitting a fake intermediate certificate.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

