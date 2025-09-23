E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Residents demand repair of calamity-hit Shangla school

Our Correspondent Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:01am
A view of the damaged classroom of a school in Puran, Shangla. — Dawn
A view of the damaged classroom of a school in Puran, Shangla. — Dawn

SHANGLA: Residents of Puran tehsil have demanded of the government to rehabilitate the flood-hit government high school in Drad Bar area.

More than a month after the flash floods wreaked havoc in Shangla, the school remains in a state of ruin, with half of the building, including the science classroom, still filled with debris.

The lack of rehabilitation has forced students to continue their studies in unsafe conditions.

According to head teacher Subhanullah, 240 students are currently enrolled. He said major cracks had developed in the building, threatening the lives of students.

Subhanullah said the school’s science room was filled with debris, while the other classrooms were temporarily restored by teachers and students collectively.

Dayan Ghaffar, a local resident, told Dawn that the situation reflected sheer negligence on part of the education department. “The entire science room and adjoining classrooms are unusable. Debris and mud are still lying inside, but no official has bothered to clear it,” said Mr Ghaffar.

He added that students had been left with no option but to sit in cramped spaces or in the open.

Mohammad Saeed, a student, said despite repeated appeals to the authorities, no progress had been made in restoring the school. “This negligence is not only damaging their education but also affecting their morale,” he remarked.

He noted that the delay in rehabilitation was causing psychological strain on the students. “They see their school in ruins every day and wonder why nobody cares. The authorities must take immediate action before it leads to more dropouts,” he warned.

The flash floods killed 36 people in the district, while search operations for five missing bodies are still under way.

Dozens of schools, health facilities and houses were either damaged or destroyed.

Education activists have also criticised the government for its negligence.

They said restoring schools should have been among the top priorities, especially in rural districts where children already face significant barriers to education.

Attempts were made by Dawn to contact the district education officer to obtain the official version, but he did not answer phone calls.

Meanwhile, parents and local elders have appealed to the provincial government to immediately rehabilitate the school.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Polio mountain
23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

THE world’s battle against polio is stuck on a glass mountain. After 37 years and $22bn, the Independent ...
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...