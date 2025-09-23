Residents demand repair of calamity-hit Shangla school

SHANGLA: Residents of Puran tehsil have demanded of the government to rehabilitate the flood-hit government high school in Drad Bar area.

More than a month after the flash floods wreaked havoc in Shangla, the school remains in a state of ruin, with half of the building, including the science classroom, still filled with debris.

The lack of rehabilitation has forced students to continue their studies in unsafe conditions.

According to head teacher Subhanullah, 240 students are currently enrolled. He said major cracks had developed in the building, threatening the lives of students.

Subhanullah said the school’s science room was filled with debris, while the other classrooms were temporarily restored by teachers and students collectively.

Dayan Ghaffar, a local resident, told Dawn that the situation reflected sheer negligence on part of the education department. “The entire science room and adjoining classrooms are unusable. Debris and mud are still lying inside, but no official has bothered to clear it,” said Mr Ghaffar.

He added that students had been left with no option but to sit in cramped spaces or in the open.

Mohammad Saeed, a student, said despite repeated appeals to the authorities, no progress had been made in restoring the school. “This negligence is not only damaging their education but also affecting their morale,” he remarked.

He noted that the delay in rehabilitation was causing psychological strain on the students. “They see their school in ruins every day and wonder why nobody cares. The authorities must take immediate action before it leads to more dropouts,” he warned.

The flash floods killed 36 people in the district, while search operations for five missing bodies are still under way.

Dozens of schools, health facilities and houses were either damaged or destroyed.

Education activists have also criticised the government for its negligence.

They said restoring schools should have been among the top priorities, especially in rural districts where children already face significant barriers to education.

Attempts were made by Dawn to contact the district education officer to obtain the official version, but he did not answer phone calls.

Meanwhile, parents and local elders have appealed to the provincial government to immediately rehabilitate the school.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025