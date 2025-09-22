E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Arrest tally rises to 216 after the Philippines’ anti-corruption protest clashes

AFP Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 10:02am
Bystanders look at a burnt motorcycle (L) and trailer van set on fire by protesters near Malacanang Palace in Manila on September 21, 2025. — AFP
Bystanders look at a burnt motorcycle (L) and trailer van set on fire by protesters near Malacanang Palace in Manila on September 21, 2025. — AFP
Protesters take part in a rally as they demonstrate against corruption following the revelations over bogus flood control projects, one of the country’s biggest corruption scandals in decades, at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, Metro Manila on September 21, 2025. — AFP
Protesters take part in a rally as they demonstrate against corruption following the revelations over bogus flood control projects, one of the country’s biggest corruption scandals in decades, at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, Metro Manila on September 21, 2025. — AFP

Police in the Philippine capital arrested more than 200 people during clashes with masked protesters that erupted on a day of largely peaceful anti-corruption demonstrations, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

At least 88 minors were among the initial count of 216 taken into custody on Sunday as police deployed water cannons and deafening sirens against crowds of mostly young, rock-throwing protesters.

Manila City Mayor Isko Morena said a 12-year-old boy was the youngest detained.

Thousands of Filipinos rallied in Manila on Sunday to vent their anger over a ballooning scandal involving bogus flood-control projects believed to have cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

The scandal has seen numerous lawmakers implicated and the leaders of both houses of Congress step down from their positions during an investigation.

But Sunday’s street battles, which saw multiple police vehicles set ablaze and the windows of a precinct headquarters shattered, threatened to overshadow demonstrations that had been filled with families, activists, clergy and politicians.

“So far, none of them are saying the reasons behind their actions or if somebody paid them to do it,“ regional police spokesperson Major Hazel Asilo told AFP.

“As soon as we know their affiliations, we can know if they were part of the protesters or if they were just causing trouble,” she added.

According to a statement released on Monday by the Department of Health, about 50 people were brought to a single Manila hospital following the clashes.

Another police spokesperson, Major Philipp Ines, said 93 officers had been injured on Sunday, while adding the number of arrested could yet rise as people were still being processed.

Rage over the so-called ghost infrastructure projects has been mounting in the Southeast Asian country since President Ferdinand Marcos put them centre stage in a July state of the nation address that followed weeks of deadly flooding.

The Department of Finance has estimated that the Philippine economy lost up to 118.5 billion pesos ($2bn) from 2023 to 2025 due to corruption in flood control projects.

Greenpeace has suggested the number is actually closer to $18bn.

The Philippines on Monday was expecting heavy flooding once more as Super Typhoon Ragasa bore down on the country’s northernmost provinces.

The archipelago nation is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, putting millions of people in disaster-prone areas in a state of constant poverty.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...