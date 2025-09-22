E-Paper | September 22, 2025

QAT condemns MQM-P’s call to bring Karachi under federal administration

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:05am

HYDERABAD: Qaumi Awami Tehreek President Ayaz Latif Palijo has condemned Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s call for handing over Karachi to federal government.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Palijo said that Karachi is ‘heart of Sindh’, and anything suggestive of dividing the province tantamount to breaking Pakistan.

He criticised Dr Siddiqui’s idea of carving out a new province from within Sindh. He called for instituting a case under Article 6 against the MQM-P leader.

The QAT chief said that international imperialist forces wanted to disintegrate Pakistan, and create ‘an Israel’. He remarked that anyone talking about new provinces is part of this conspiracy.

He also accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh government of facilitating the MQM-P in this conspiracy. He demanded that the party be expelled from federal government. He remarked that Sindhis love all human beings, but not more than their motherland, Sindh.

He said that no attempt on Sindh’s integrity would be tolerated, adding that Urdu speakers were part of Sindh and they reject politics of hate and bias.

He said that Sindh had created Pakistan with its 5,000-year-old civilisation and it was not a conquered territory.

He said people of Sindh would foil all conspiracies aimed at creating a new province from within Sindh.

He cautioned federal government that if any ‘anti-Sindh’ clause was added to the proposed 27th constitutional amendment, then 70 million Sindhis would take to the streets.

