Petition filed in IHC against PTI chief Imran Khan’s social media posts

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the alleged inflammatory posts made from the official X account of PTI founder Imran Khan during his imprisonment.

The petition was filed by citizen Ghulam Murtaza Khan through Barrister Zafarullah Khan Advocate, stating that the dissemination of “provocative and malicious” content from the account of a convicted prisoner is unlawful and contrary to prison rules.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to conduct a thorough investigation to determine who has been operating the PTI founder’s account while he remains incarcerated.

The petition further sought directions for blocking and removing such content from social media platforms.

It also called upon the court to instruct the jail superintendent to ensure that the prisoner is not allowed to access or operate social media in violation of jail regulations, terming such activity “unconstitutional and illegal.”

In addition, the petitioner asked the court to restrain PTI from redistributing or promoting any posts originating from the founder’s account during his imprisonment.

September 21st, 2025