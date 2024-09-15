Bilawal blasts Imran’s tweet; Ayub defends leader

• PPP chief accuses ex-PM of contempt against CJP, maligning army chief

ISLAMABAD: The much-anticipated bill aimed at fixing the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) was not tabled on Saturday in either house of parliament, with the National Assembly echoing controversial remarks made by PTI founder Imran Khan on social media.

The National Assembly session was adjourned by Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, who was presiding over the house, until today (Sunday), apparently to introduce the bill, which is said to be part of a broader constitutional package.

Tensions flared during the lower house proceedings as members from the opposition and treasury benches exchanged harsh remarks, each criticising the other’s top leadership.

Members from the treasury benches questioned PTI lawmakers about Imran Khan’s remarks on X (formerly known as Twitter), asking whether the statements were his own or posted by someone else. In response, Omar Ayub, Leader of the Opposition and a senior PTI leader, was the only one who claimed responsibility for Mr Khan’s tweet.

At the start of the National Assembly proceedings, the deputy speaker gave the floor to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Following his speech, the opposition accused the deputy speaker of violating the rules by allowing the PPP chief to speak during question hour.

Amid protests from the opposition, the deputy speaker suspended the question hour, allowing several top legislators from both the ruling coalition and the opposition to speak.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari also demanded clarification from the opposition leader on whether the controversial tweet was indeed posted by Imran Khan or by other PTI leaders like Sher Afzal Marwat or Ali Amin Gandapur.

He urged the PTI to investigate their internal ranks to determine who was responsible for Mr Khan’s inflammatory statements and actions that, according to him, had further harmed the party and the country.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari lamented that after the formation of a special parliamentary committee comprising legislators from both opposition and treasury benches, both sides had come closer to resolving issues, but Mr Khan’s tweet had ruined the entire effort. “The people have rejected the politics of hatred and prisoner No. 804,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari said, referring to the imprisoned PTI founder.

The PPP chairman accused Imran Khan of contempt against Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and of making politically motivated accusations against Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir. He insisted that ongoing investigations into the Form-45 controversy would soon uncover the whole truth, leaving PTI representatives unable to face the public.

Ayub owns Imran’s tweet

In his speech, Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub rejected Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s allegations and said he stood by Imran Khan’s remarks. “I own each and every aspect of our leader’s tweet,” he stated.

Mr Ayub, the grandson of former military dictator Ayub Khan, accused the PPP chairman of being trained by the military’s spokesperson, just like his (Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s) grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was trained by former military ruler Yahya Khan.

The opposition leader also referred to the recently released Auditor General’s report, criticising the military for irregularities totalling over Rs566 billion.

Mr Ayub also reiterated PTI’s support for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and stressed that fresh elections were the only solution to the country’s problems.

‘Double standards’

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif took aim at PTI’s “double standards”, claiming the party had been exposed within 48 hours of Imran Khan’s tweet. He proposed the dissolution of the special committee established by the National Assembly speaker to restore the prestige of parliament, claiming that PTI was unwilling to engage with the government while seeking dialogue with the military establishment instead.

The minister said the PTI’s credibility had been shattered due to its “double standards”, blaming Imran Khan and his followers for tarnishing the political climate. He added that Gen Ayub Khan had appointed Gen Yahya Khan as the army chief, who was responsible for the country’s disintegration.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar called on all parties to work together to resolve national issues. He claimed that 70 per cent of Pakistan’s population supported PTI, and if called upon by Imran Khan, they would take to the streets in force. And if this happened, “people will forget what happened in Bangladesh”, he said, referring to the recent turmoil in that country that led to the ouster of former premier Sheikh Hasina.

Ex-premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf condemned PTI as an enemy of Pakistan’s interests, parliament and peace. On Mr Khan’s controversial post, Mr Ashraf said, “No patriot would post such a tweet or humiliate the country’s institutions.”

Meanwhile, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam criticised KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, urging him to focus on his governance rather than attacking national institutions.

