Balochistan governor lauds launch of AI department in varsity

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 09:59am

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Manndokhail has praised the University of Balochistan (UoB) for restructuring its departments and introducing market-oriented subjects, terming the reforms a “commendable vision” that will strengthen higher education and improve employment prospects for students.

Speaking at the university, the governor said merging related departments — such as geophysics with geology, seismology with physics, renewable energy with environmental sciences, anthropology with sociology and commerce with the institute of management sciences — was a prudent step towards optimising resources.

He added that the launch of new departments in essential fields, including artificial intelligence (AI) for the first time in UoB’s history, was a “unique initiative” that meets the demands of the modern era.

“These revolutionary steps will secure the future of our youth by aligning education with contemporary needs,” Mr Manndokhail said, appreciating Vice Chancellor Dr Zahoor Bazai and his team for their vision and leadership.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

