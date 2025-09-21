E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Residents allowed to return as 11 more Bajaur areas cleared

Our Correspondent Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:38am

BAJAUR: The district administration here on Saturday permitted people of 11 more areas of Lowi Mamund region to return to their homes after the authorities declared those militants-free, which they had evacuated owing to the targeted operation.

“The district administration is delighted to share the good news that, by the grace of Allah, security forces successfully declared 11 areas in Lowi Mamund tehsil terrorist-free, resulting in the complete restoration of peace and the writ of the state,” read a notification issued on Saturday as saying.

According to the notification shared on the official facebook page of deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, upper Nakhtar, lower Nakhtar, Mena Salman Khail, Gohati, Metoo, Jamlili , Mulakai, Ghakhi, Bakaroo, Lekenda and Demrai, were the localities where targeted operation was carried out against the militants.

“After clearing the 11 areas of militants, residents are hereby informed that they can safely return to their homes with all their belongings, where they’ll enjoy a peaceful environment with full state security and facilities,” said the notification also seen by Dawn.

It stated the district administration greatly appreciated the patience and sacrifices of the residents of these areas who were displaced from their homes for the bigger cause of peace and normalcy in their localities.

The notification mentioned that the district administration was committed to facilitating the early and safe return of residents of the remaining areas to their homes, which would be done once their areas were cleared by the security forces.

According to the district administration data, 29 areas in Lowi and War Mamund tehsils have been declared militant-free after the targeted operation against the territories, launched on August 11.

Meanwhile, residents of the areas along with political and social activists have welcomed the announcement and called it great news for thousands of displaced people to return back to their homes after spending more than a month away in relief camps etc.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

Latest Stories

