Photography show brings Balochistan's spectacular landscape to capital's gallery

Tariq Aziz Baloch Published September 21, 2025
— Photos by Tanveer Shahzad
— Photos by Tanveer Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: A solo photography exhibition titled ‘In the name of You – a love letter to Balochistan’ opened at the 8B2 Gallery, organised by The Artistic Scene in Chak Shahzad on Saturday, presenting nine years of work by young photographer Ilyaas Alla Bashk.

The exhibition, which continues till October 5, brings together landscapes and stories from remote parts of Balochistan that remain largely unseen.

Speaking at the opening, Ilyaas shared his journey in photography that began nine years ago in his hometown of Pasni. “There were always challenges, financial and otherwise. But coming from a region where access is so limited, I felt the need to show its geography. My geography is beautiful, and I want to show it beautifully,” he said.

He added that many of his memories were tied to moments of both wonder and loss. “There were times when I lost entire collections of work, memories stored in my GoPro, drone, or camera. At first, such tragedies broke me. But over time, you learn to normalise even the hardest losses. Nature flows like air and water, and I have learned to move with that flow.”

Curator of the exhibition and editor of The Antistic Scene, Zareen Khan, who has been working in the field for 15 years, said the process of bringing Ilyaas’s work to Islamabad was far from easy. “When he approached me online a year ago, I began talking to galleries. It is very hard for new talent to find space here,” she noted.

Ms Khan added that the internet disruption in Balochistan made coordination extremely slow for them, taking months to make the exhibition possible.

“That gave me a glimpse of the challenges Ilyaas must face”.

She urged the Islamabad public to support emerging artists. “If we do not support them, our talent will leave the country. Beyond brain drain, there will be creative drain as well,” she added.

Among the visitors was Agha Imran, who said he felt a personal connection to the work. He shared his earliest memories in Kalat, Pasni and other parts of Balochistan. “I have a deep attachment to Balochistan, and I am glad to see it highlighted here in capital,” he said.

On display were works such as The Last Man of the Burnt City, an image capturing resilience amid desolation; What Should I Paint on Canvas, if not Love, portraying Mahal Baloch in traditional attire against the backdrop of the iconic three pillars; and I Found You, within the Starry Night, where the Milky Way stretches over Shadikaur’s rock formations.

With its evocative landscapes and personal narratives, ‘In the name of You – a love letter to Balochistan’ offers a rare window into Balochistan that remains both geographically rich and largely unseen.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

