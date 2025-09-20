E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Sindh barrages safe but dykes, bridges still under immense pressure: MPA Mir Nadir Magsi

Floods always cause damage to dykes and, therefore, a 24-hour struggle is underway to avoid devastation, said Sindh MPA Mir Nadir Magsi, who is considered to be an expert in flood-fighting and has been assigned to oversee the strengthening of different dykes within the Indus course across Northern Dadu Division.

“At this moment, flows from [Guddu and Sukkur barrages] at peak at Moria Loop Bund — one of the most vulnerable to erosion dykes in the region. By tonight or tomorrow, floodwater will start receding,” he said, while supervising the ongoing strengthening work at the bund.

“We are standing on the ‘highly sensitive’ Moria Loop Bund on the right side. In the recent past, floodwater used to flow straight downwards from the spur of this dyke, but now it turns around in a loop and comes back. So, stones are being stocked here. That’s why [more] work on the protective bund is essential, coupled with strict vigilance,” Magsi explained.

Irrigation officials in different vehicles keep a round-the-clock watch as flood peak passes through the Moria Loop Bund in Larkana on September 19. — Photo by M.B. Kalhoro
