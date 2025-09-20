E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Islamabad court indicts accused in teenage social media influencer Sana Yousaf’s murder case

Tahir Naseer Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 01:26pm

An Islamabad court indicted accused Omar Hayat in the murder case of 17-year-old social media influencer Sana Yousaf on Saturday.

The accused pled not guilty to murdering Yousaf, who was shot dead at her house in June.

During the hearing, Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka enquired whether Hayat had killed Sana.

“I did not commit any such crime,” the accused replied.

The judge then asked him whether he was falsely accused in the case.

“Is this all a lie?” the judge remarked. He also pointed out that Hayat had also been accused of snatching Yousaf’s mobile phone.

At that, the accused maintained that all allegations levelled against him were “based on falsehood”.

The court then adjourned the hearing until September 25.

Islamabad police had arrested Hayat on June 3, a day after Yousaf was killed at her house in Islamabad.

Preceding his arrest, a first information report (FIR) of the murder was registered at Islamabad’s Sumbal police station against an unidentified man on the complaint of Sana’s mother, Farzana Yousaf, invoking Section 302 (intentional murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In the FIR, Yousaf’s mother said that a man with a pistol in his hand had entered their house suddenly at around 5pm and “shot straight at my daughter with the intention to kill”.

Later, Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi had said the police had arrested a suspect, who was a was a 22-year-old man, from Faisalabad.

He said Hayat had tried to contact Yousaf repeatedly and was being “rejected by her again and again”, adding that the accused had taken Yousaf’s mobile phone in a bid to wipe out the evidence but it had been recovered along with the weapon of offence.

More to follow

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...
Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...