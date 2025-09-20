Islamabad court indicts accused in teenage social media influencer Sana Yousaf’s murder case

An Islamabad court indicted accused Omar Hayat in the murder case of 17-year-old social media influencer Sana Yousaf on Saturday.

The accused pled not guilty to murdering Yousaf, who was shot dead at her house in June.

During the hearing, Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka enquired whether Hayat had killed Sana.

“I did not commit any such crime,” the accused replied.

The judge then asked him whether he was falsely accused in the case.

“Is this all a lie?” the judge remarked. He also pointed out that Hayat had also been accused of snatching Yousaf’s mobile phone.

At that, the accused maintained that all allegations levelled against him were “based on falsehood”.

The court then adjourned the hearing until September 25.

Islamabad police had arrested Hayat on June 3, a day after Yousaf was killed at her house in Islamabad.

Preceding his arrest, a first information report (FIR) of the murder was registered at Islamabad’s Sumbal police station against an unidentified man on the complaint of Sana’s mother, Farzana Yousaf, invoking Section 302 (intentional murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In the FIR, Yousaf’s mother said that a man with a pistol in his hand had entered their house suddenly at around 5pm and “shot straight at my daughter with the intention to kill”.

Later, Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi had said the police had arrested a suspect, who was a was a 22-year-old man, from Faisalabad.

He said Hayat had tried to contact Yousaf repeatedly and was being “rejected by her again and again”, adding that the accused had taken Yousaf’s mobile phone in a bid to wipe out the evidence but it had been recovered along with the weapon of offence.

