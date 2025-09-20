Wasa Response Force established to combat urban flooding

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Response Force for combating urban flooding has been established.

Housing Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal has issued a formal notification in this regard.

According to a spokesperson of the department, the purpose of the Response Force is to deal promptly with emergencies caused by urban flooding and monsoon rains.

The force has been created without any additional financial burden, utilising available resources to ensure swift and effective action. It includes 14 officers and staff from Lahore and Faisalabad, with the Wasa Lahore managing director as its head.