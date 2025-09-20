Gujrat again faces urban flooding after heavy downpour

The Gujrat city faces yet another phase of urban flooding following a heavy downpour of two hours yesterday that paralysed the routine life.

Several city areas also received a hailstorm and the power supply remained suspended for at least five to eight hours in the city a day ago.

A couple riding on a motorbike slipped into an open drain along Jinnah Road and got injured. Nearby shopkeepers rescued them.

Almost all city roads remained submerged. The district administration remained busy in making arrangements for draining out water.